Prepare to spend Christmas surviving PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Xbox One

The biggest thing to happen to PC gaming since extra-large mouse mats has already been confirmed for Xbox One, but now we have the official launch date. Today at Paris Games Week it was announced that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is coming to the console on December 12. Because what says happy holidays more than a virtual fight to the death?

PUBG - as all the cool kids call it - has developed a cult following on PC and has won a huge audience on Twitch. It's a multiplayer, online, battle royale game. A Hunger Games, last man standing sort of deal.

The game will be available through the Xbox Game Preview program, which is basically an Xbox version of Steam's Early Access setup. It's a good fit for the ever-evolving PUBG. "We’re approaching development on Xbox One with the same community-driven focus that we’ve taken with the game on PC," says Chang Han Kim, CEO of PUBG Corp.

"As a result, the ultimate battle royale experience that fans play on Xbox One will be slightly different than what players know today on PC." There's also a chance for console players to help shape the future of the game. Now's not the time to be shy, folks.

"Various Xbox One features and functionality will change and come online over time just like they have on PC, with our goal being to have both versions align to each other as soon as possible," says Han Kim. "Feedback as you know has been critical to the game’s success, so beginning December 12 we want to hear from Xbox fans on what they think about PUBG."

The announcement also revealed three new limited-edition cosmetic packs for Xbox players – the PUBG Warrior Pack, the PUBG Accessory Pack and the PUBG Tracksuit Pack.