Here's where you can pre-order the New Nintendo 2DS XL

If you thought Nintendo would be content with just releasing the Nintendo Switch this year, you thought wrong. Of course there's another member of the DS family, just to make you want another lovely handheld. The New Nintendo 2DS XL shifts the previously unfoldable device to a 3DS-style clamshell design and comes in two rather lovely colour schemes, black and turquoise and white and orange.

Removing that pesky extra dimension doesn't just mean that the console is thinner and has a better battery life but also that it's a whole lot easier on your bank balance. The New 2DS comes with Amiibo compatibility too so there's a stack of reasons to upgrade. This all means that of course you can already snare your New Nintendo 2DS XL pre-order from a number of retailers to make sure you get your day one fix on July 28. Below are the best deals you can currently get on pre-orders and some select bundle deals already on offer with launch games Hey Pikmin!, Miitopia and Dr Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training.

Pre-order The New Nintendo 2DS XL standalone now

Best New Nintendo 2DS XL UK bundle deals

New Nintendo 2DS XL Blue & Turquoise/White and Orange with Hey! PIKMIN, Miitopia and Dr Kawashima - £229.99 @ GAME

Pick up the New Nintendo 2DS XL in either colour along with all of its launch games. Pre-order the console and three games from GAME for £229.99.

View deal: New Nintendo 2DS XL Blue & Turquoise/White and Orange with Hey! PIKMIN, Miitopia and Dr Kawashima - £229.99 @ GAME

