"People are naked for no reason" – The internet reacts to nudity, RPGs, and a new character in The Walking Dead season 8

The Walking Dead season 8 is nearly at the midway point. So, you think it’d start gearing up for an epic conclusion, right? While episode 6 lacked some of the direction and improvements of the last few weeks, it was still a blast. Literally. And there was HARDCORE NUDITY (now that got your attention, didn’t it?). Spoilers for The Walking Dead season 8, episode 6 follow...

Dead letter day

The episode kicked off with a bunch of voiceovers – from Rick, Maggie, and Carol – basically acting as an extended recap of what’s happened, and a teasing glimpse of what’s to come. Lazy narrative technique or a cool bit of foreshadowing? You be the judge…

Nothing like a mid-season extended voiceover to explain absolutely everything you haven't been able to understand. #TheWalkingDead27 November 2017

More voiceover montages? 🙄 #TheWalkingDead #SSTWD27 November 2017

@mcbridemelissa - Giving you that letter was so surreal! It was my first time being an extra and on my favorite show! Blessed to have been a small part in The Walking Dead 08.06. #TWD #thewalkingdead #hilltop #hilltoptwd #thekingdom pic.twitter.com/LPPm9TCqY727 November 2017

Naked ambition

People were naked in this week’s The Walking Dead for some entirely unexplained reason. Jadis’ buff sculpting nearly put the junk in junkyard and, if that wasn’t enough, we almost caught a glimpse of, uhh, Pickle Rick, in the closing moments of the episode.

on this week's episode of the walking dead, people are naked for no reason27 November 2017

yup its all part of the plan while Rick ends up naked in the garbage27 November 2017

My guess is the garbage people Are going to teach Rick to sculpt naked too, but before he gets and apron, he needs to make weight by spending time in th sauna/shipping container. #twd @WalkingDead_AMC27 November 2017

Rocket man

It’s all a bit weird that Rosita pulled an RPG on a Savior, blew him up, and no-one batted an eyelid, isn’t it? But let’s face it: it was very, very cool. Every episode needs Rosita blowing a baddie up with an RPG.

The Walking Dead - Rosita using an RPG on a Savior. #TheWalkingDead Season 8 Episode 6 #TWD pic.twitter.com/i9GZQFmTf627 November 2017

Okay, the RPG kill may have been the best kill ever on this show #TheWalkingDead27 November 2017

The episode was doing so well until that RPG scene. Have these writers just given up now with the good writing? #TheWalkingDead27 November 2017

Can we just talk about the fact that Rosita just BLEW UP A GUY WITH AN RPG AND NO ONE SAID ANYTHING ABOUT IT???? #TheWalkingDead27 November 2017

Meet Siddiq

With all the nudity and large weaponry, it would be easy to overlook the episode’s quieter moments. The show gets a lot of crap for stilted, overblown dialogue and scenes that don’t really go anywhere but the few minutes we got with Siddiq and Carl were really well-paced, served as a neat callback to a few moments on the show and showed how complex the situation is getting for survivors and Alexandrians alike. Good stuff.

The Carl & Siddiq scenes were my fave tonight and beautifully executed by both gentlemen, especially @chandlerriggs. There was such a vulnerable mix of pain and hope & an understandable wariness, yet tender kindness, exuded in those scenes. #TheWalkingDead #touchedmysaltyheart27 November 2017

The best moments are the simple human ones, like when Carl reached out to Siddiq.The dumb fantasy roleplay stuff is ridiculous, the writers should've written a parallel universe version in outer space if they wanted to go there. More realism, less LARPing please #TheWalkingDead27 November 2017

One of the highlights of tonight was Carl's conversation with Siddiq. It was just such an honest scene between those two. #TheWalkingDead27 November 2017

Rick in a box

To top it all off, Rick’s a prisoner now. Great plan, Rick. Great plan. It’s even got its own hashtag: #rickinabox. The last time Rick was trapped in a metal container, though, it didn’t end so well for the people holding him captive… But even that situation can’t save the show for some people.

RICK! What is you doing baby? #TDCPod #TWD #TheWalkingDead #RickInABox pic.twitter.com/F6eWJKhqEq27 November 2017

Maybe instead of creating all these repetitive spin offs, you should focus on improving the original. It’s ridiculously boring and goes no where 😴 Too much talk. Too many characters we don’t care about. I’m done.27 November 2017

Rick you’re killing me. The garbage people? Really?! #badmove #rickinabox #WalkingDead27 November 2017

Dear Walking Dead, I quit. It's just too boring and too all over the place. Just get to the point already.27 November 2017

