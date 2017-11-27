Popular

"People are naked for no reason" – The internet reacts to nudity, RPGs, and a new character in The Walking Dead season 8

By News 

The Walking Dead season 8 is nearly at the midway point. So, you think it’d start gearing up for an epic conclusion, right? While episode 6 lacked some of the direction and improvements of the last few weeks, it was still a blast. Literally. And there was HARDCORE NUDITY (now that got your attention, didn’t it?). Spoilers for The Walking Dead season 8, episode 6 follow...

Dead letter day

The episode kicked off with a bunch of voiceovers – from Rick, Maggie, and Carol – basically acting as an extended recap of what’s happened, and a teasing glimpse of what’s to come. Lazy narrative technique or a cool bit of foreshadowing? You be the judge…

Naked ambition

People were naked in this week’s The Walking Dead for some entirely unexplained reason. Jadis’ buff sculpting nearly put the junk in junkyard and, if that wasn’t enough, we almost caught a glimpse of, uhh, Pickle Rick, in the closing moments of the episode.

Rocket man

It’s all a bit weird that Rosita pulled an RPG on a Savior, blew him up, and no-one batted an eyelid, isn’t it? But let’s face it: it was very, very cool. Every episode needs Rosita blowing a baddie up with an RPG.

Meet Siddiq

With all the nudity and large weaponry, it would be easy to overlook the episode’s quieter moments. The show gets a lot of crap for stilted, overblown dialogue and scenes that don’t really go anywhere but the few minutes we got with Siddiq and Carl were really well-paced, served as a neat callback to a few moments on the show and showed how complex the situation is getting for survivors and Alexandrians alike. Good stuff.

Rick in a box

To top it all off, Rick’s a prisoner now. Great plan, Rick. Great plan. It’s even got its own hashtag: #rickinabox. The last time Rick was trapped in a metal container, though, it didn’t end so well for the people holding him captive… But even that situation can’t save the show for some people.

Image: AMC