OMZG, take a look at the Assassin's Creed Origins' map. It's HUGE!

Sometimes you look at a game's map and very quietly cancel all your appointments. Assassin's Creed Origins' one looks like you might have to cancel a large part of your life.

It's HUGE.

This is Memphis, one of the cities you can explore in Egypt. We've already seen some of it in action in this Assassin's Creed Origins' gameplay, which will help you get an idea of what that top down view translates to on foot.

Among the icons we can see Eagle shaped ones which are sync points, as well as paper scrolls which are locational papyrus puzzles you can unlock when you sync or by exploring. The symbol that looks a little like a hand with an eye in the palm is treasure you can loot. The rest is a bit of guesswork but the needle is likely clothes and the anvil weapons/armour.

That looks busy enough. However, this is the rest of the world...

That's a lot of world. Here's a run down of the territories we can see:

Ataf-Pehu Nome

Saqqara Nome

Isolated Desert

Faiyum

Faiyum Oasis

Haueris Nome

White Desert Oasis

Black Desert

White Desert

Giza

Ineb-Hedjet Nome

A nome, in case you're wondering, is "subnational administrative division of Ancient Egypt."

There are at least another 4-5 territories that don't quite come into shot as well, so that a hefty world to explore. Especially when you compare Memphis to the rest of the map, as it's one of the smaller areas!

We know that sync points work as fast travel which should help cut down the time taken to get about, but that's defintely a substantial looking game. Hopefully, it'll all be meaningful as well - that shot of the Memphis territory has hardly any of the map spam we've seen in previous ACs.

Assassin's Creed Origins is leaning hard on being an Xbox One X enhanced game as well, and we've spoken to Ashraf Ismail about what that means. Basically: pretty. Pretty and big.