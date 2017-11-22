Not sure if you like killing Nazis? Try it out with a free trial of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus today

If you haven't managed to grab a copy of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus you're missing out on a wild ride. It's not often that a game manages to pack in Nazis, the KKK, killer robots, and a heartwarming tale of friendship and impending fatherhood.

Luckily you can spend the holiday weekend testing it out for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This version will let you play through the entire first level of the game and - if you decide to buy it - will hang on to your save data for a full version.

It's totally worth missing a second round of pumpkin pie to give this intense FPS a shot; the story is balls-out bonkers, and it's a nice little counterbalance to Call Of Duty: WW2's take on similar subject matter. Did we mention the scene where you - spoilers - get to hang out with Hitler himself?

We'll be bringing you all the best Black Friday gaming deals over the weekend, so ready your eyeballs for deals on games, laptops, and consoles.