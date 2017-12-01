Nostalgia alert: A Jak and Daxter bundle and PS2-style dashboard theme are coming to PS4

Naughty Dog may be too busy with The Last of Us Part 2 to return to the colorful/gritty world of Jak and Daxter, but that doesn't mean you can't. The original game has been available on PS4 since August, and now the other three PS2-era Jak and Daxter games will hit the system as PS2 Classics on December 6. You haven't had the true Jak experience until you've gone from 'bright and cheerful platforming' in the first game to 'carjackings and super soldier experiments in a dark, dystopian future' in the second.

Sony says you'll be able to pick up Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Jak 2, Jak 3, and Jak X: Combat Racing individually or in one big bundle, though it hasn't confirmed prices for either option yet. The PS4 version of The Precursor Legacy currently goes for $14.99 by itself on the PlayStation Store, if you're looking for a ballpark figure. Also note that these products appear to be separate from the Jak and Daxter Collection made for PS3 in 2012 - that one didn't include Jak X, but it did offer stereoscopic 3D for the other three. Remember when 3D TVs were a thing? Ha ha. Good times.