UPDATE: Nintendo Switch £279 + Super Mario Odyssey was back in stock... and it sold out in 126 seconds

***UPDATE: 3.02pm, Nov 24*** Well, that happened. The Nintendo Switch bundle - complete with Super Mario Odyssey - was available again on Amazon for £279. For 126 seconds. The Lightning Deal sold out in an insanely quick time, and now there are none remaining. Sorry if you're only just reading this - I guess your name isn't Barry Allen. Still want a Switch? There's an almost-as-good deal below.

***Original story*** Amazon is offering a Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Odyssey for an incredible £279 ... but you have to be quick to grab it, because the original deal (which appeared last night) sold out in a matter of minutes.

Yeah, it's that big a bargain. However, the offer is back - but once it's gone, that's it. Don't expect any more Switch stock on Amazon any time soon, especially not at such a low price - this is the site essentially allowing you to create your own bundle using the console and the game. It's easily one of the best Black Friday gaming deals .

Do you want this deal? Well, the Switch is normally £279 on its own, and it has held its value all year. Don't expect any more reductions until we're well into 2018, because there's still enormous demand for it. The games hold their value well too, so it'll be a while before you can get Mario any cheaper too. Basically, now is the time to take the plunge, if you haven't already.

Those extra savings will leave you with enough cash to pick up some additional Nintendo Switch accessories , if you need them, like MicroSD cards and a snazzy case. These items are on offer for Black Friday too, so you should be able to get something for a greatly reduced price too.

If you've already got a Switch and fancy another console, or just a better TV, then check out our other deals pages.