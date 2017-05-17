New Star Wars: The Last Jedi promo promises "The most shocking truth in Star Wars history"

If you want the scoops on Star Wars: The Last Jedi then, as it turns out, it’s best to go East. A leaflet advertising next year’s Star Wars movie has possibly revealed a few more details about just what’s going to go down in Episode 8 – including ‘The most shocking truth in Star Wars history’, whatever that means.

For those not skilled in Japanese (you and me both), StarWarsNewsNet is carrying a fan translation of the promo material, with the tagline ‘The most shocking truth in Star Wars history will soon be revealed!’

Something to do with Rey’s parents, perhaps? Or will we finally found out who Snoke is? Either way, that’s a pretty bold statement coming from the franchise with the most shocking familial reveal in recorded history.

The leaflet also mentions Leia, Poe, Finn, and BB-8 going on a new mission, which should serve as a pretty cool B-story while Rey and Luke get the Jedi training montage going.

The full translated text (with thanks to Niamor) is below:

The Most Shocking Truth In Star Wars History Will Soon Be Revealed!

A new generation’s tale of the struggles of light and dark, virtue and evil has begun with the death of Han Solo.

In a Galaxy where First Order and the Resistance are fighting against each other in a war, the heroine, Rey, had the Force awaken within her.

What will happen to the galaxy when Rey and the only remaining Jedi knight, Luke Skywalker, meet?

Kylo Ren has fallen to the Dark Side of the Force and killed his father, Han Solo. As a successor of his grandfather, Darth Vader, and a high ranking enforcer in the First Order, where will his ambition lead him to?

Furthermore, Kylo Ren’s mother, the leader of the Resistance, Leia, Poe, Finn, and BB-8, will embark on a new mission!

The story has finally begun and it will lead to a mysterious climax!

December 15. Be ready for the shocking truth surpassing the previous stories!

Image: Lucasfilm