New Justice League SDCC trailer finally shows off the big bad Steppenwolf in action

Warner Bros. gave the San Diego Comic Con Hall H crowd exactly what they'd been gagging for: a brand new Justice League movie trailer.

It can't be denied that the new Justice League trailer absolutely brings it. And by 'it' I mean, everything you'd want from a four-minute preview of DC's all-star superhero gang. Despite all the behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the movie - talk of Affleck leaving, Snyder having to bow out for personal reasons - this new trailer manages to thoroughly kick ass.

That's started off thanks to Wonder Woman, who opens the reel with a brilliant sequence all to her own, punctuated by a nice one-liner as she slips back into the guise of Diana Prince.

Things only get better from there: Aquaman surfs on the back of a Parademon, Batman swoops into action, Cyborg commandeers what looks like a Bat-vehicle, and Flash being the Flash cracks jokes. By far the showiest moment comes when we see Ciaran Hinds' Steppenwolf drop down onto Themyscira and begin battling with the Amazonians.

Trailers naturally show us juicy components without a huge amount of context. So while these action-heavy moments play out well here, I'm more excited to see a genuine sense of intimate camaraderie between the League. What about you?

Images: Warner Bros.