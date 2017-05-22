New Game of Thrones season 7 images tease a big dragon battle

Want to see one of those massive dragons from Game of Thrones season 7? Alright, but why stop there? A new set of images from Entertainment Weekly shows Daenarys astride a 747-sized Drogon as well as several other key characters riding, scheming, and just generally having a good old time. Take a look:

For more Westerosi affairs, read our full Game of Thrones season 7 news recap and see what you can tell from Jaime Lannister's actor nearly dropping a big spoiler in an interview.

Images: Entertainment Weekly/HBO