New Dishonored: Death of the Outsider trailer feels like a stabby goodbye

Dishonored has always been the spooky emo kid of the stealthy action gang, and the latest trailer for its standalone spinoff Death of the Outsider is sticking with the theme. Focused on the downfall of the Outsider, the strange fellow who grants you your assassination powers near the beginning of the game, it feels like the end of an era for the dark and twisted adventure.

In the trailer, Daud - the "Knife of Dunwall" and leader of the Whaler assassins - tells Billie Lurk that they need to get to the one who started it all, the Outsider. Lurk (voiced by Rosario Dawson) takes the main role in this standalone adventure after becoming a fan favorite in Dishonored 2. If you haven’t finished Dishonored 2 yet, you’ll probably still think of her as the one-armed captain of the Dreadful Wale, Meagan Foster.

The Outsider has always been a mysterious figure in the Dishonored storyline, worshipped at shrines hidden throughout the world. At some point he was human, but became a supernatural being after he was sacrificed by a cult and became a god. When talking lore, Harvey Smith, the game’s co-creative director, has hinted that if the Outsider was to be removed from the world, something would take his place. Either way, Dishonored will never be the same again. "In our alt-reality there’s no concept of Earth-like gods, there’s just this figure who has been around for 4000 years," he told PlayStation Live at E3. "We say that the cosmos always hungers for some divinity, so even if that god figure was destroyed, eventually a new one would be born. It might take a different form every time."

Sharpen your blades for September 15, 2017 when Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.