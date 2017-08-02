Netflix's Mindhunter is your new crime drama obsession from David Fincher - watch the first trailer

Looking for a new crime drama to unnerve and entertain you? The first trailer for the Netflix-exclusive Mindhunter series, executive produced by David Fincher of Seven and House of Cards fame, proves it may already be more than you bargained for. Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as a pair of FBI agents trying to figure out how the minds of sociopathic killers work - then disseminating that loathsome wisdom to local police who would probably rather not know.

"He who fights with monsters should look to it that he himself does not become a monster. And if you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss also gazes into you." Even if Mindhunter never references that old Nietzsche line directly, you know it must have been pinned up on the wall of the writer's room. We can all go a-gazing once Mindhunter debuts on Netflix on October 13.

Images: Netflix