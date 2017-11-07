Need for Speed and ASOS want to dress you in navy and mustard sweaters

Usually outfits relating to your favorite games revolve around tshirts, novelty socks or your beloved murloc slippers. Online fashion store ASOS wants to change that, offering a curated wardrobe of actually wearable items inspired by Need for Speed Payback.

I mean, yes, it does involve a special Need for Speed Payback tshirt, but also Vans sneakers, parka coats, ASOS own brand skinny jeans and a positively cosy looking "Fluffy Check Jumper In Navy And Mustard." I know that whenever I go to illegal street racing events I cannot move for guys in fluffy mustard jumpers.

ASOS acted as the game's "official style partner," advising the development team on style choices for each of the game's characters. "This creative collaboration blending the real world with the virtual was a new way for us to impart our fashion to a whole new audience," says ASOS creative director, John Mooney.

This isn't the first time a real fashion brand has strayed into virtual territory. Final Fantasy 13's heroine Lightning became a model for prestigious fashion brand Louis Vuitton last year. Lightning modeled the Louis Vuitton Series 4 Spring-Summer 2016 line in videos and photos, and looked pretty amazing doing it too.

Even earlier than that, brands were experimenting with selling virtual fashion. Remember PlayStation Home? Way back in 2008 you could snap up Diesel clothing for your avatar.

Need for Speed Payback will be released on November 10 on PS4, Xbox One and PC but you can read our review now.