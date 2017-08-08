Move over Cable, Ant-Man and the Wasp's Evangeline Lily gives us a ticket to the gun show as she begins filming

We were already buzzing to see Evangeline Lilly in action in Ant-Man and the Wasp but, holy hell, she’s out-Cabled Cable by giving us a ticket to the gun show. The Lost star prepares to begin filming for the Ant-Man sequel imminently – and she’s looking every inch the superhero.

Lilly has taken to Twitter to reveal her chiselled new look and, judging by that picture, she’s going all-in on the movie’s action scenes. Sure, Cable brought a teddy bear for his Deadpool 2 reveal but he’s got nothin’ on Hope Van Dyne.

#Wasp ready arms. 💪🏻. They better be. First official day of shooting for me tomorrow! 😃. #putmeincoach! pic.twitter.com/CtuCfBU8vw6 August 2017

The fully-suited Wasp has already been revealed at SDCC, and Michelle Pfieffer has been cast as the original Wasp, Hope’s mother, so it’ll be interesting to see – on the back of the success of Wonder Woman – just how integral female superheroes are to the MCU going forward.

Image: Evangeline Lilly