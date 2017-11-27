More bonkers than Jar-Jar: both Star Wars trilogy Blu-ray collections are a mere $20

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is almost upon us, which means now is an excellent time to marathon the original trilogy (and if you're really dedicated, the prequels). Thankfully, among the best Cyber Monday entertainment deals, we've found these great bargains: the Star Wars original trilogy Blu-ray collection for $20, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy Blu-ray collection for the same price from Amazon.

Star Wars original trilogy Blu-ray collection $19.99 (was $37.49): Go back to where it all began with the original trilogy. And on Blu-ray, these films look better than ever before.

Star Wars prequel trilogy Blu-ray collection $19.99 (was $34.96): The prequels don't hold a candle to the original films, but they can still be enjoyable in their own way (if you can look past Ewan McGregor struggling to say "younglings" for example). And hey, for that low of a price, you could even make it a gag gift to troll an obsessive fan in the family.

As for the question some of you are asking - "Is the original trilogy collection the theatrical release versions?" - the answer is no. And while Lucas was rightly criticized for overly editing his classic films, some of the changes were for the better. Remember the Emperor's original face? Yeah, I'll gladly take the altered version of that scene.

