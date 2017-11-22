Middle-earth: Shadow of War for just $35? Hang on to your credit cards, the Steam Sale is back

It's that time of year when there are family gatherings to avoid, weather to shelter from, and time off from work to enjoy - so nothing will prepare you better for the holiday season than loading up your PC with a bunch of new games. The good news is that the latest Steam Sale just started, and there are some delicious deals on offer.

You can grab Middle-earth: Shadow of War for just $35, and deal with any family resentments by smiting and dominating fugly orcs. Should you buy it? Here's a note from our review:

"‘Big’ is a good word to describe Shadow of War, with as many expletives in front as you see fit, to get across just how fucking huge this is. It might not quite have the polished craft of things like The Witcher 3, or the variety of an Elder Scrolls, but overall the bar for quality is high, and with so much to do it’s both immensely easy, and satisfying, to get lost in. "

Fallout 4 is just $15, for those times when being cryogenically frozen in a nuclear bunker seems like a pleasant alternative to listening to Uncle Ian talk about Trump. We loved it.

"For all the missions, quests, and other stuff Fallout 4 contains, by far the most important thing in it are the decisions I’ve made. Few games nail a feeling of total freedom and this is an experience made of nothing but that."

Nier: Automata is another game proudly rocking 40% off for the sale, in case you're so repelled by humanity that only sad androids will do.

"When the story is on-point, it's one of the most expressive and beautiful parables I've ever seen in a video game, and I suspect those who play through to the true ending will feel a yearning need to discuss its implications."

We'll be bringing all the best Black Friday gaming deals over the weekend, so ready your wallets and your bookmarks.