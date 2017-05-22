Microsoft's knocking $50 off Xbox One bundles for Spring

Microsoft are knocking $50 off a few Xbox One S bundles for "a limited time" for spring. There's no information as to how long the offer will last, and one's sold out already, so if any of these take your fancy you might want to move fast.

The bundles under offer currently include:

Xbox One S Gears of War 4 bundle (1TB) $299 (was $349)

Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Limited Edition Bundle (2TB) $399 (was $449)

Xbox One S Halo Wars 2 Bundle (1TB) $299 (was $349)

Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Special Edition (1TB) $299 (was $349)

There was a Madden deal as well but that's sold out already. There are a few other options over at Xbox.com, but those are the only ones with the magic 50 bucks sliced off.

If you're thinking about it, or even if you've already got one, then here are the best Xbox One games to give you something to play. Or if you feel a bit nostalgic we've a look back at the best original Xbox games of all time.