MCU boss Kevin Feige hints that Captain Marvel movie may tie in with Avengers 4 plot

Captain Marvel will not be in Avengers: Infinity War. Her solo movie (also called Captain Marvel) isn't even set in the same decade as the upcoming mega-blockbuster. But according to MCU boss Kevin Feige, she will be a part of Avengers 4, and her debut film may answer exactly how.

Speaking to IndieWire, Feige said: "[Captain Marvel is] going to be a big part of heading towards this epic conclusion and epic finale of 22 movies over the course of 10 years." In case you're counting those all out in your head, it starts with 2008's Iron Man and ends with 2019's untitled Avengers 4.

"Really, the focus now is on delivering Captain Marvel and then bringing Captain Marvel’s story into the finale of everything we’ve started thus far," Feige said. In other words, it sounds like the Captain Marvel movie will end up being less of a standalone than some thought it would, and may end up tying directly into Avengers 4.

We don't know a whole lot about the Captain Marvel movie save for it stars Brie Larson, will involve a shapeshifting alien race known as the Skrulls, and takes place in the '90s. But if Captain Marvel has been a hero for so long, why haven't we seen her and why wouldn't she be involved with fighting Thanos right away during the events of Infinity War?

Whatever the answer, Captain Marvel's story is important enough for Feige to bring her back in some capacity for Avengers 4, and I personally think that's reason to be excited for where the MCU is headed.