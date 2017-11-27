Make your Christmas tree that extra bit nerdier with magic potion lights (they even bubble!)

Santa doesn't need cookies. Santa needs mana! If you're looking for ways to (tastefully) let your nerdiness shine through this holiday, consider these light-up potion bottle ornaments from ThinkGeek.

Potion Bottle Bubble String Lights $15.99 (was $24.99): This string of glowing lights that also bubble when plugged in make for an excellent way of nerding up the Christmas tree.

Not only do these potions look pretty stylish, but they actually bubble, giving off the impression they're ready to mend your wounds and replenish your stores of magic at any moment. Definitely don't try to drink them, though. That would be... well, bad.

Here's something that's definitely not bad: the best Cyber Monday gaming deals. Go get 'em, warrior.