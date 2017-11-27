Make Nazis eat your whole fist for less than half the price - Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is just $25 right now

You like mowing down Nazis. You like saving money. Amazon's got a great Cyber Monday offering that lets you do both. Right now, you can get Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus on PS4 for just $25. Twenty-five dollars. The game just came out and is great fun, so this is unexpected, to say the least. But really, I think "holy crap gimme gimme" is to say it the most accurately. Here it is:

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus $25 (was $59.99): BJ Blasco is back to finish the job he started in Wolfenstein: The New Order. With Nazis occupying the United States and instilling a regime of fear, it's time to fight back.