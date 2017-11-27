Love Legend of Zelda? Grab Link's trademark sword (in three wildly different varieties) for up to 60% off if you hurry

Start practicing your circular spins and "Ee-YAH!" shouts now, because you'll need to be in top form when you get your very own Master Sword. We've all wished we could wield Link's timeless Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda series at one point or another - and thanks to the current tidal wave of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals , you can now have your own Master Sword replica for a small fee.

Granted, none of these officially licensed pieces of merch are 1:1 replicas - but they're perfect as affordable cosplay props or just those times when you want to swing a video game weapon around to blow off some steam. These discounted swords are all from ThinkGeek, who are offering some of the best Cyber Monday merchandise deals we've seen anywhere. They'll even throw in free shipping in the US for orders over $50 using the code "FREESHIPTO", or free international shipping if you spend over $200 and put in the code "FREESHIPTOO"!

Legend of Zelda Master Sword, $24.99 (was $39.99): save a cool $15 on this handsome foam sword and get started on a quest to reassemble the Triforce, or buy two for Link-vs-Link duels with a buddy!

Legend of Zelda Master Sword Letter Opener, $14.99 (was $19.99): Pretend you're taking a stab at Ganon every time you open a piece of snail mail with this adorable, miniature Master Sword. It even comes complete with its own pedestal to reenact that classic sword-in-the-stone moment time and again!