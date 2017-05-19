Look at the new stuff coming in Overwatch's Anniversary event, including DANCES

New maps and skins are great, but the Overwatch Anniversary Event understands what loyal players really want: more dancing. Blizzard has been disseminating teases for the new goodies coming with its upcoming in-game celebration and the new dance emotes are the most exciting of all, obviously. Symmetra can really bust a move when she isn't melting my face off with her stupid beam thing.

Aquí tenemos un vistazo de algunos BAILES que tendremos en nuestra celebración #OverwatchAnniversary.¡La fiesta comienza el 23 de mayo! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/AQi008b379May 18, 2017

New skins are equally welcome. What's this cyborg Soldier 76 business about? Did he have robo-feet underneath those combat boots this whole time? Also, Zarya looks like a Power Ranger now and it totally works.

These new arena maps should add some much-needed variety to the 1v1 and 3v3 modes. Plus, I'll never pass on a chance to mess up Sombra's nerd lair.

Voici un aperçu des trois nouvelles CARTES ARÈNE disponibles bientôt lors de notre #OverwatchAnniversary.La fête commence le 23 mai ! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/aMXtImTkwkMay 18, 2017

And finally, these new voice lines confirm our worst fears: Soldier 76 is not, in fact, our dad :(

Here's a sneak peek at just a few of the new VOICE LINES coming soon to our #OverwatchAnniversary celebration. The party begins May 23! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/dMAgBGAZ5CMay 18, 2017

You can start playing with all this cool new stuff when the Overwatch Anniversary Event begins on May 23. If you don't own Overwatch, you can give it a shot in the free Overwatch weekend starting on May 26. Until then, find out which Overwatch hero is right for you.