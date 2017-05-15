Logan deleted scene reveals a cut reference to Sabretooth and (*shudder*) X-Men Origins

Logan is out on digital HD tomorrow, May 16, and on DVD and blu-ray May 23. So what will you be getting for your money, other than the ability to watch one of the saddest comic book movies whenever you want? Well, how about a deleted scene featuring a Sabretooth reference?

As reported by ScreenRant, the scene would've had a young mutant ask Logan if Victor Creed (aka Sabretooth, and who the child is holding an action figure of) was real. Logan then would've recounted the plot of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and how the two brothers were experimented on and treated as weapons.

It would've been sad (like so much of that movie) and maybe even added a little gravitas to a later scene where the same mutant child is holding a different action figure (for reasons I won't spoil here). But still, I think it's for the better that Logan be its own thing and not reference the other films too much - especially not the universally-reviled Origins.

