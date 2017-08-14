Popular

"Like Suicide Squad, except it’s gonna be actually good" – There are some strong opinions about Game of Thrones season 7, episode 5

Game of Thrones season 7, episode 5 felt like it was made for the internet to throw up their hands in frustration, joy and whatever other emotion you experience when watching Game of Thrones season 7 (I tend to just cry with happiness). If on-the-nose fan-service lines aren’t your thing then, as the good people of Twitter point out, there was plenty more to set the pulses racing.

Roast Tarly, anyone? It's extra crispy!

Ser Davos is all of us

They see Arya scrollin', they hatin'

DON'T INTERRUPT GILLY THE FORESHADOWER

Farewell, Clovis. We hardly knew ye

Jorah: a friend first, a glowering man second

People thought this episode was boring? Wut.

Next week is going to be AMAZING though

