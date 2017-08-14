"Like Suicide Squad, except it’s gonna be actually good" – There are some strong opinions about Game of Thrones season 7, episode 5

Game of Thrones season 7, episode 5 felt like it was made for the internet to throw up their hands in frustration, joy and whatever other emotion you experience when watching Game of Thrones season 7 (I tend to just cry with happiness). If on-the-nose fan-service lines aren’t your thing then, as the good people of Twitter point out, there was plenty more to set the pulses racing.

Roast Tarly, anyone? It's extra crispy!

Knees bending like a MF after House Tarly went up like Hot Pockets #GameOfThronesAugust 14, 2017

live look at Randyll and Dickon Tarly #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/s090pELcMZAugust 14, 2017

Ser Davos is all of us

Davos, to the audience, as he mentions rowing: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/W46vL22AzzAugust 14, 2017

I screamed when Davos said "I thought you might still be rowing"...the writers literally inserted a meme into the show #GameOfThronesAugust 14, 2017

They see Arya scrollin', they hatin'

Us trying to read the scroll Arya finds @amyschin #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LwLkPAsi8oAugust 14, 2017

So Arya Stark, Faceless Men Training School Dropout, can't even sneak into a room in her own home w/o LF knowing lmaooooo #GameofThronesAugust 14, 2017

DON'T INTERRUPT GILLY THE FORESHADOWER

Samwell Tarly: a prime example of one of many reasons why you should never interrupt a woman when she's speaking. #gameofthrones #GOTAugust 14, 2017

Farewell, Clovis. We hardly knew ye

Davos: Don't tell anyone that you are Robert Baratheon's son.Gendry: Hey Jon, im Robert Baratheon's son #gameofthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/zot13om0BeAugust 14, 2017

Jorah: a friend first, a glowering man second

And friendzoned already … pic.twitter.com/m07cAi7x7vAugust 14, 2017

Tyrion: "Nobody glowers quite like you"Jorah: *glowering intensifies*August 14, 2017

Poor Jorah is like "finally dany will be mine" then jon snow & gendry walk up the beach like #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/DfJRQDpbjVAugust 14, 2017

People thought this episode was boring? Wut.

This ep was boring to y'all? For real? Gendry is back, Jon petted Drogon and met the hound, Cersei said she was pregnant? Are y'all okay?August 14, 2017

Next week is going to be AMAZING though

The Hound, Jon, Jorah, and Tormund have all linked up to go fuck shit up. This shit is like Suicide Squad except it's gonna actually be goodAugust 14, 2017

Images: HBO