Leaked art confirms Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and everybody has lasers

Congratulations: you live in the reality where Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is a real thing. WWG has shared some very official-looking art for the game that lines up with rumors previously reported by Kotaku and others, showing the Mushroom Kingdom gang fighting alongside a bunch of rabbids (who also happen to be cosplaying as Mario characters).

According to previous leaks, Kingdom Battle is a turn-based RPG with two-player co-op, and it's headed to Nintendo Switch in either August or September. Ubisoft was probably saving this game for a surprise reveal at it or Nintendo's E3 event. We may still have to wait that long to find out why everybody has laser cannons, though, so the surprise isn't completely ruined.

Speaking of the laser cannons, is it just me or does it look like Yoshi has been waiting his entire life for this moment? Ever since Mario spent half of Yoshi's Safari shooting him in the back of the head, Yoshi's been biding his time, waiting for some firepower of his own...

