Justice League director Zack Snyder steps down due to family tragedy - Joss Whedon to take over

Zack Snyder is set to step down as Justice League director due to a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon, director of The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, taking over.

Snyder revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he would be taking a break to be with his family after the suicide of his daughter, Autumn, in March. Deborah Snyder – wife of Zack, and producer on Justice League – will also be stepping back.

Snyder stated: “The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I’ve come to the realization … I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I’m having a hard time.”

Joss Whedon - recently announced as writer and director of Warner Bros. and DC’s upcoming Batgirl movie - will now take over as director to finish the project.

Our condolences go out to Zack Snyder and his loved ones at this very difficult time.

If you, or anyone else you know, requires emotional support or may be in danger, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 in the UK or the Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 in the US.

Image: Warner Bros.