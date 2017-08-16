John Boyega shares an image of Finn undercover in Star Wars: The Last Jedi - "there's a lot of chasing"

Don't worry, the latest image from Star Wars: The Last Jedi doesn't really show Finn and Rose betraying the Resistance and being rewarded with First Order officership. John Boyega shared this new image on his Twitter timeline with a cheeky caption, teasing a scene where the two Resistance fighters are deep undercover within the enemy's ranks.

Back at my old job like..... pic.twitter.com/w8eCWMKYeTAugust 15, 2017

It looks like they didn't have much time to don their disguises. Either that or Rose just thinks it's fashionable to wear her weird First Order hat cockeyed. Finn's very sharp in his officer's uniform, at least. Makes you wonder what his life would have been like if he had stuck to mopping shiny space floors and blasting innocent villagers instead of going rebel. Then you realize he probably would have just kept mopping shiny space floors and blasting innocent villagers until he got blasted himself because career advancement for stormtroopers is typically quite limited.

Boyega went into more detail on the scene in question in an interview with IGN posted earlier this month. You may be shocked to hear this, but their espionage does not all go according to plan.

"Well, it's like imagine you work at McDonald's," Boyega explained. "You push your manager into a chute compactor and then a year later you decide to go back dressed as one of the colleagues. It's not the best situation. There's a lot of chasing, there's a mission that needs to be completed but that isn't necessarily something that doesn't come without a fight and it's something that he's gonna have to face for himself.

"But it was fun for me. I always wanted to go undercover. Star Wars undercover is different because you wear a hat and all of a sudden no one recognizes you. ... I'd be thinking to myself walking in one of those scenes, isn't anyone gonna go, 'Wait, isn't that Finn?' Do you know what I mean? But such is the magic of Star Wars. It's fun. It's fun to do. It's cool".

