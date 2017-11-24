It’s Chewie vs. a Porg in new Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV spot (you can guess who wins…)

Chewie won’t let you take centre stage – not even if you’re a Porg. The fluffy feathered friend found that out the hard way in this new Star Wars: The Last Jedi spot. Don’t lie, you’ve been waiting for this moment for ages, so watch on and try not to smile too much.

Everyone and their wampas have probably seen the opening to this Porg clip in the new TV spot. It is, after all, how we were introduced to the world’s cutest/nauseating (delete as appropriate) animal. It turns out. Chewie isn’t a fan of Porg screeches and suitably brushes him to one side with his big, bushy hand – and uses considerable power in the process. The force is strong with this one.

I’m not condoning Porg violence but there’s cute and there’s annoyingly cute. Chewie is the original follicle-filled sidekick; he’s just dishing out a none-too-subtle reminder as to who’s the boss in the Millennium Falcon.

Besides that, The Last Jedi TV spot, titled ‘Back’ re-treads some old ground. Luke is back in the Falcon and Captain Phasma, Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ most criminally underused character, is not so much as back as finally here. That chrome dome is looking shiny and ready to kick some Resistance butt.

Ignoring Porgs for a minute (if that’s possible) there plenty more Star Wars 8 stuff out there: Read on for a whole bunch of new tidbits about Snoke, as well as a great theory as to how Rey gets her very own lightsaber.

Image: ILM/Lucasfilm