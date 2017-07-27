"It is not a question of *if* I should shave…” - Henry Cavill responds to those Justice League ‘tache reshoots

Who knew facial hair could be such a big talking point? Superman’s face fuzz has to be edited out of Justice League reshoots but what does Henry Cavill think of the ‘tache? He’s responded on social media with, uhh, a request to destroy the hideous creature known as Henry Cavill’s moustache.
Supes took to Instagram to ‘reveal’ Warner Bros. and Paramount have been building a weapon to combat his furry upper lip. The hashtag #MoustacheImpossible says it all, though. There’s no way that moustache is going anywhere in a hurry.
Dear followers, it is time to finally set the record straight in this moustache fiasco. Pictured above, is not a set on MI6 but is in fact the latest in a series of weapons being designed by Warner Bros and Paramount Studios to combat the entity known as "Henry Cavill's Moustache". There has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the JL reshoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic 'stache. It is not a question of IF I should shave - it is a question of how can we possibly be victorious against such a beast without bringing our own doom raining down upon us. #MI6 #JusticeLeague #HenryCavillsMoustache #HopeIsAllWeHaveLeft #MoustacheImpossible
A photo posted by @henrycavill on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:19am PDT
“There has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the JL reshoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic 'stache,” Cavill jokes. Although the age-old question of how Superman shaves is certainly relevant here. (Answer? Very carefully). If Justice League 2 needs a villain then sentient facial hair plaguing the heroes would be my first port of call.
Does Superman sporting a bit more than stubble spoil his look? You be the judge. Beware: Spoilers for Justice League 2: The Moustachening follow.
A photo posted by @henrycavill on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:09am PDT
