Is SPOILER back in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? According to this now deleted Facebook post... yes

Deleted Facebook posts are the new smoking gun. Now, I’m not saying a character we haven’t seen for a long time is back in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but there’s only two good reasons you ever delete a Facebook post: embarrassing baby pictures, or you said something you shouldn’t. Possible spoilers to follow…

So, who is it? Obi-Wan, Anakin… Jar-Jar?! Well, according to production/lighting company Digital Sputnik’s Facebook post (thankfully saved for posterity by Comicbook.com) back Yoda is.

Not only is it a weird humblebrag that they would casually namedrop Jesus and Yoda, but lighting Yoda actually makes a lot more sense than you think. If he’s back, it’s surely as a Force ghost. You’re saving a hell of a lot of money by lighting him in the right way instead of doubling down on the special effects.

Of course, there’s the off-chance that it’s either a joke or they lit Yoda for something else. However, you don’t go and delete jokes willy-nilly, and there’s also the small matter of the fact that the company was only founded in 2010. Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Rogue One were Yoda-less, so that rules out work on those movies.

According to an interview with British Cinematographer (yes, that’s a thing), co-founder Kaul Kallas the company work on “high-budget productions.” Hey, would you look at that, they’ve even done work on Guardians of the Galaxy 2, so they’ve technically worked with a branch of Disney before.

Again, take this with a pinch of salt – but it sure does make sense. Would you be excited to see Yoda return? Let us know in the comments!

For more from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, be sure to watch the never-before-seen footage in the new Chinese trailer.

Image: Lucasfilm