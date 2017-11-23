If all you want for Christmas is a bigger hard drive, Amazon UK has 2TB for £56.99 today only

If all you do is spend time in your application screen of either your Xbox One or PS4, then it's definitely time for a new hard drive. No one needs to delete this many games all the time. Well it turns out that Amazon has a Black Friday gaming deal for that. For today only you can pick up the Seagate 2TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for £56.99 instead of the usual £84.98. You can even pick it up for the same price in your choice of red, black, or blue. Be fast though, the deal ends in 11 hours.

