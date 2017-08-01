"I wasn't built to dance" - how Scarlett Johansson filmed that Ghost in the Shell pole dancing fight scene

Ghost in the Shell is packed full of impressive action scenes to make the most hardcore adrenaline junkie tremble, and one of the best sees Scarlett Johansson's Major take out a group of baddies... while handcuffed to a pole.

Going undercover in a pole dancing club has its risks, but if anyone can handle it, it's a cyber-enhanced soldier and when Major is tied to a pole, electrocuted, and told to dance, she reacts perfectly by kicking the crap out of everyone in the room. It's stunning to watch and is all the more impressive when you find out how it was shot. According to the movie's fight trainer, Richard Norton, Johansson is doing "100% of that fight," and you can see just how it was filmed in the exclusive behind-the-scenes video above.

Ghost in the Shell is out now on Digital and Blu-ray and DVD from August 7, 2017.

