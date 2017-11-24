I had no intention of buying a Sega Megadrive with 81 games… but at £35, all rational thought is… SEGA! DOO, DOO, DO, DO…

Look, I'm not going to pretend that Bottle Taps Race, Hexagonos or Meatloaf Rotation are good games – let alone games I'd heard of before googling them three minutes ago – but the prospect of playing Sonic The Hedgehog (1 and 2), Golden Axe, Mortal Kombat (1 to 3) and Virtua Fighter 2 *for a frankly criminal £34.99* was too good to resist. Warning: I'm going to write some more words about why you should probably buy this mini 16-bit console, but fellow sufferers of nostalgic insanity can buy this Sega Mega Drive with two controllers and 81 games for £34.99 from Argos, saving a GARGANTUAN £25.

Oh, still here? Well… er… the Mega Drive was a thing back when dinosaurs roamed the earth (of their own volition, I might add, and not under the pernicious influence of an Italian's plumbers mind-control hat) and it was totally ok for games to be in 2D, and for us to spend ages talking about sprites and parallax scrolling. Mortal Kombat even caused a giant hubbub when Nicolas Cage (?) ripped out a ninja's heart, in a fountain of red pixels that would traumatise a generation, leading to the invention of Facebook and Brexit.

Virtua Fighter 2. It's brilliant, but if you think you're going to get your children to appreciate Pai's complex counter-attacks in a world where you can fly an X-Wing in virtual reality, you're solely mistaken.

More usefully, here's the 81 games you get with your replica Sega Mega Drive:



1 Adventure in the Park

2 Air Hockey

3 Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

4 Alien Storm

5 Altered Beast

6 Arrow Flash

7 Black Sheep

8 Bomber

9 Bonanza Bros.

10 Bottle Taps Race

11 Brain Switch

12 Break the Fireline

13 Bubbles Master

14 Cannon

15 Checker

16 Chess

17 Columns

18 Columns III

19 Comix Zone

20 Crack Down

21 Cross the road

22 Curling 2010

23 Decap Attack

24 Dinosaur Puzzle

25 Dominant Amber

26 Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

27 ESWAT: City Under Siege

28 Eternal Champions

29 Fatal Labyrinth

30 Fight or Lose

31 Flash Memory

32 Flicky

33 Gain Ground

34 Golden Axe

35 Golden Axe II

36 Golden Axe III

37 Hexagonos

38 Hidden Agenda

39 Hide and Seek

40 Jack's Pea

41 Jewel Magic

42 Jewel Master

43 Jura Formula

44 Kid Chameleon

45 Lost World Sudoku

46 Mahjong Solitaire

47 Meatloaf Rotation

48 Mega Brain Switch

49 Memory

50 Mirror Mirror

51 Mortal Kombat

52 Mortal Kombat II

53 Mortal Kombat III

54 Mr. Balls

55 Mya Master Mind

56 Naval Power

57 Panic Lift

58 Phantasy Star 3: Generations Of Doom

59 Phantasy Star II

60 Plumbing Contest

61 Ptero Spotting

62 Ristar

63 Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

64 Shining Force II: The Ancient Seal

65 Shining Force: The Legacy of Great Intention

66 Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

67 Skeleton Scale

68 Snake

69 Sonic & Knuckles

70 Sonic Spinball

71 Sonic the Hedgehog

72 Sonic the Hedgehog II

73 Spider

74 Super Thunder Blade

75 The Ooze

76 Vectorman

77 Virtua Fighter II

78 Wall-Breaking

79 Warehouse Keeper

80 Whack-a-Wolf

81 Yawning Triceratops

It almost looks like I re-ordered the list so number 81 would appear last, but that's genuinely a co-incidence. Maybe there is a god? I mean, who knows. One to discuss with your kids when playing ESWAT: City Under Siege, perhaps.

