"I feel like I was the baby in the divorce" - Donald Glover talks about the director switch on the Han Solo movie

The Han Solo movie's surprise change of directors from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller to Ron Howard has fans anxious about the film. But if it's bad for you, imagine being an actor caught in that situation. Donald Glover, who plays a young Lando Calrissian in the movie, recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the anxieties the situation created, and it's a bit stressful just to read, let alone experience.

"Ron is such a legend, and he knows exactly what the vision for what he is doing is... [but Phil and Chris] hired us, so you sort of feel like, 'I know I'm not your first choice,' And you worry about that," he said in a recent interview. "To be honest, I don't know exactly what happened. I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child. The oldest child is like, 'We know what's happening, but we are keeping you out of it.' And I'm just like, [in a high-pitched voice] 'Was that scene good? How did you feel?'"

Glover also said there's been some mental tension from being an actor instead of head honcho, as he is with the FX program Atlanta (Glover conceptualized, writes, produces, stars, and has directed several episodes of the show). It's partly due to a fiercely independent attitude that he carries with him through all of his endeavors.

"I can be a very sweet guy, but I don't like being told what things are and how things are going to work," Glover told THR. "Because it's all just a big puzzle, life's all just a big puzzle, and it was created by people before me. And I'm like, 'Well, they didn't know what I know.'"

While Howard's style of directing may shift the film's overall tone, at least we know some of the Han Solo movie's plot, like that we'll see Chewie and Jabba. May the Force be with this one.