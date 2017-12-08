Holy crap, Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Champions' Ballad DLC is out tonight and it HAS A MOTORCYCLE

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's second DLC just got a surprise release after its first trailer debuted at The Game Awards, and that's not even the weirdest thing that happened tonight. That honor goes to the fact that, um, it has a motorcycle. Specifically, the Master Cycle Zero, which was introduced as Link's very own Divine Beast. You'll have to clear all of the expansion's new challenges before you can unlock it but, then, yep, Link gets a motorcycle.

Aside from the new wheels, the debut trailer for Champions Ballad gave us our first actual look at how the new adventure will play: at the very least, you can expect new shrines complete with very spiky challenges. Another scene briefly showed a large clockwork construction, teasing more encounters that look more along the scale of the base game's Divine Beasts.

How does it actually figure into the game's narrative? It's still not totally clear yet. We know the story will let us get to know Zelda and the four champions a bit better - though, um, the Champions are all long since dead by the time Breath of the Wild actually takes place. So some time jumps will probably be called for.

What I do know is that you'll be able to play it by the end of the night, if you can't already. As long as you have the expansion pass purchased, Champions' Ballad should drop into your game as an update. I'm super excited, but I also have to admit - I'm kind of sad to know that, after I finish it, Breath of the Wild will finally be done...