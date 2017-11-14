Hitman TV show coming to Hulu, from the writer of the John Wick trilogy

Video game to film adaptations typically stink, but there may be hope yet. Deadline reports that Derek Kolstad, writer of the John Wick movies, has teamed up with 21st Century Fox and Hulu to pen and co-produce a TV series based on IO Interactive's Hitman series. He'll be working with producers Adrian Askarieh and Chuck Gordon, who helped produce the past two Hitman films.

No word on who will star or when we can expect to stream such a program, but Deadline claims that the hope is for Hitman to become a flagship show. So whatever it ends up looking like, it doesn't sound like it'll be some niche, little thing. I just hope Kolstad can help this version of Agent 47 stand apart from the mediocre big-screen adaptations, as well as his own famous assassin, John Wick.

The news follows IO Interactive's announcement of its own Hitman plans, which include future support for Hitman 2016 as well as development of an all-new title - the first since the company broke away from Square Enix in May 2017. CEO Hakan Abrak says the new game will feature franchise firsts, but I doubt IO will go the Quantum Break route and tie the game and TV show together. Chalk the timing of these announcements up to more of a coincidence than evidence the two projects are linked.

What's going on with the rest of the John Wick team, you ask? Chad Stahelski, director for the trilogy, will help write and produce a prequel TV series called The Continental, alongside Kolstad. Meanwhile David Leitch, co-director of the first John Wick film, is wrapping up Deadpool 2 - due in theaters June 1, 2018.