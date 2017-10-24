Here's your chance to win a pair of ultra-exclusive Assassin's Creed Origins Yeezys

Fancy a pair of custom Yeezys that look like they're straight from Ancient Egypt? Well, watch the video above from Assassin's Central and find out how you can win this pair of Assassin's Creed Origins custom trainers from Dominic Lowman of Carmeno Custom Kicks. There are only 16 pairs in the world, making these trainers absurdly limited edition. The bad news is that you'll have to be size 10 but I'm not sure if you're going to want to wear these kicks outside.

To enter, all you have to do is subscribe to Assassin's Central on YouTube and comment on this competition video with the words #NothingIsTrue. The closing date is the 31st of October at 2pm GMT so get subscribing and commenting to be in with a chance to win.

Designer Lowman, was excited to work on a pair of trainers for the franchise. “It’s been so cool to work with Ubisoft on designing the Assassin’s Creed Origin’s sneaks. For me, sneaker culture is a perfect representation of popular culture right now and it’s been amazing to merge this with a gaming franchise to create something that is not only wearable, but rich with history and a back story.”