Here's why Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is Naughty Dog's greatest hits album

*Warning: Spoilers for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy*

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is another slice of brilliance from Naughty Dog but that doesn't mean that playing it doesn't give you a serious sense of deja vu. We've broken down all the ways it references Nathan Drake's adventures and even The Last of Us. Watch in the video above but mind The Lost Legacy spoilers if you want to go in cold.

