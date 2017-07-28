Here's when you can play the Destiny 2 PC beta and the recommended specs

The Destiny 2 PC beta finally has a start date. Bungie revealed in its latest weekly update when players can try out the Guardian business outside of consoles for the first time, as well as recommended specs for the beta client. Here are the details:
Destiny 2 PC beta schedule
- Early Access (for pre-orders): August 28
- Open Beta: August 29
- Beta ends: August 31
Destiny 2 PC beta recommended specs
CPU
Intel - Core i5-2400
AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X
GPU
Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970
AMD - Radeon R9 390
RAM
8GB
Destiny 2 PC beta minimum specs
CPU
Intel - Core i3-3250
AMD - FX-4350
GPU
Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB
AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB
RAM
6GB
Bungie says those specs are just for the beta and they could change by the time Destiny 2 proper hits PC on October 24. But they should give you a decent idea of where you stand until then - make sure you read through our Destiny 2 beta tips while you're waiting (and prepare for the last hurrah of the killer turbines).
