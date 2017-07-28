Here's when you can play the Destiny 2 PC beta and the recommended specs

The Destiny 2 PC beta finally has a start date. Bungie revealed in its latest weekly update when players can try out the Guardian business outside of consoles for the first time, as well as recommended specs for the beta client. Here are the details:

Destiny 2 PC beta schedule

Early Access (for pre-orders): August 28

August 28 Open Beta: August 29

August 29 Beta ends: August 31

Destiny 2 PC beta recommended specs

CPU

Intel - Core i5-2400

AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU

Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970

AMD - Radeon R9 390

RAM

8GB

Destiny 2 PC beta minimum specs

CPU

Intel - Core i3-3250

AMD - FX-4350

GPU

Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB

AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM

6GB

Bungie says those specs are just for the beta and they could change by the time Destiny 2 proper hits PC on October 24. But they should give you a decent idea of where you stand until then - make sure you read through our Destiny 2 beta tips while you're waiting (and prepare for the last hurrah of the killer turbines).

