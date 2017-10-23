Here's what Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson wants you to know about Valkyrie (that you won't see in the movie)

It might be Thor's name in the title of the new Marvel blockbuster, but it's the kickass women of the movie that steal all the scenes. Tessa Thompson, who you might have previously spotted in Westworld, plays Valkyrie, a traumatized warrior turned scrapper. In our interview, she revealed more about her character.

"She's bisexual," says Thompson. "I think there are nine characters in the comic books that are queer or bi; Valkyrie is one of them, and I think that's really neat. It's something that you wouldn't necessarily get in this movie, but it's cool that there's representation in the comic books."

She also talks about the way Valkyrie has previously been used as a feminist symbol, and reveals that when she was working on fight scenes, she pictured Valkyrie fighting the patriarchy.

Rumors are that Thompson has been spotted on the set of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War in Edinburgh, so fingers crossed it wasn't just a social visit and we'll get to see more Valkyrie is action soon.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters on November 3 and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeff Goldblum. It's directed by Taika Waititi, who you might know as Viago from cult vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows.