“He hasn’t gone to the Dark Side” – Mark Hamill suggests Luke won’t turn bad in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

It’s one of the biggest questions on the lips of Star Wars: The Last Jedi fans: is Luke Skywalker turning to The Dark Side? The first trailer suggested, maybe, yeah, and the most recent trailer seemed to go the other way entirely, backing up his heroic credentials. Mark Hamill, for the good of our sanity, has stepped in to answer it once and for all…

As featured in Disney Insider’s Winter issue (H/T Screen Rant), Hamill was none-too-coy; he wasn’t about to keep schtum when talking to the House of Mouse: “In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Luke has lost confidence in his ability to make good choices. It haunts him to the core. But he hasn’t gone to the Dark Side. This isn’t an evil version of him.”

Phew. Or maybe not? For one thing, this is exactly what a newly-evil dude would say – and he’s hardly going to give away the movie’s biggest spoiler. Also, Luke has definitely changed according to Hamill – and maybe not for the better, as he explains, “It’s still an incarnation of the character I never expected. It has pulled me out of my comfort zone. It’s a real challenge.”

With a little over a month to wait, tongues will certainly be wagging over whether we’ve lost Luke to The Dark Side. My guess? Probably not. But Star Wars loves a big shocker…

If you’re eager for more Star Wars: The Last Jedi Evil Luke theories, check out Mark Hamill having some fun with one of the movie’s posters. It might prove to be nothing – or everything.

Image: Lucasfilm