Have you heard of WonderWorlds? It's pretty much LittleBigPlanet for your phone

Do you ever wish you could have taken LittleBigPlanet on the go (albeit in a slightly better / more convenient method than the PSP or PS Vita versions)? Well, the newly-released WonderWorlds for iOS might scratch that itch. Take a look:

The game was co-developed by Tequila Works and Glowmade. Both are relatively new young studios, but you might recognize Tequila Works as the studio behind Rime and The Sexy Brutale, both of which earned high marks on Metacritic. WonderWorlds is Glowmade's first game as a studio, but the talent behind the scenes has worked on LittleBigPlanet, Black & White, and Fable, among others.

Considering this history, the comparisons between WonderWorlds and the LittleBigPlanet games are apt. LittleBigPlanet was one of the PlayStation 3's most defining games - a testament to what could be achieved with physics-based puzzles, well-crafted platforming, and a little bit of good ol' human creativity.

It got sequels and spin-offs (including a kart racing game), but somehow never got more than an infinite runner adaptation for mobile. Thankfully, it looks like WonderWorlds is full of the original game's infectious spirit, and even has the same handmade visual quality to its environments and characters. It's positively charming, and considering developer Media Molecule is busy with its next game, Dreams, WonderWorlds may be the best way to carry on the spirit of Sackboy.