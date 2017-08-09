Has a Game of Thrones season 7 director accidentally revealed (SPOILER)’s fate? Yes, yes he has

Game of Thrones season 7 has had no mercy so far in killing off fan-favourites, and yet another seemed to have met their maker at the end of Game of Thrones season 7, episode 4. The grand rule of TV, though, is if there’s no body (even a sunken one) then there’s no death. Except the director of the episode has let slip something that could reveal their ultimate fate. Uh-oh. Spoilers follow…

Brace yourselves… Jaime Lannister is alive. Probably. Director Matt Shakman used a strange choice of words when talking to EW (H/T Digital Spy) about the attack of Drogon and the Dothraki, and its aftermath.

“And all of a sudden the Lannister army — which is a Roman army in a way, an army of order and precision, who can handle pretty much any obstacle — they encounter something they cannot handle and realise that war has changed forever.” Here comes the kicker, “Jaime, especially, is a great soldier and realises this is going to be a new era."

Is a great soldier? That lack of past tense probably means we haven’t seen the last of Jaime Lannister. He’s obviously saved at the last second — from the dragon fire at least. Not that I had any doubt… Nope. Not me. *puts away tissues*

Image: HBO