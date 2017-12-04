Guillermo del Toro is as clueless as we are about Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding

Famous movie director Guillermo del Toro might appear in Hidoe Kojima's next game, Death Stranding, but that doesn't mean he knows much more about it than we do. In a Reddit AMA today he revealed that Kojima isn't giving anything away.

"[Kojima] scanned my body and face for the model over an entire day in Toronto," he explains. "He needed it for the digital avatar (and for blackmail, perhaps) and he then sent me the teaser you all saw. That's it. He sends me toys and gifts every few weeks but no clues. I am dying to know."

We know that Del Toro will be joining Kojima at The Game Awards on Thursday, and we're crossing everything that the pair will unveil a brand new trailer for us to obsess over. "Soon Kojima-san will unveil his plans to the world. I hope he doesn't make my digital avatar suffer great horrors," says Del Toro.

He also revealed how the two creators became friends. Kojima visited Del Toro's amazing Bleak House - a property that contains all kinds of amazing movie memorabilia and even a life-size statue of author HP Lovecraft - and then had dinner at a steak house. "We finished that dinner singing the theme music for Ultra Man." Side note in case anyone is paying attention - I would give up a few minor internal organs to hang out at Bleak House with these people.

Del Toro was on Reddit to promote the release of his new movie, The Shape Of Water, which looks like another intoxicating dark fairytale from the master of the genre. It's out in movie theaters now.