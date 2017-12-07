GTA Online: The Doomsday Heist is everything you love about GTA wrapped up in a ludicrous package

GTA Online is getting one of its biggest updates ever on December 12 thanks to The Doomsday Heist. Much like other heist scenarios, it'll be a complex series of missions all culminating in one explosive and all-important goal. Only in this case, instead of money or fame, you're fighting to stave off the apocalypse. Take a look and see for yourself:

The Doomsday Heist centers on an eclectic billionaire named Avon who believes that the end of the world is nigh. And who would commit such an atrocity? According to Avon, it's definitely the Russians. Or North Korea. Maybe China. Iran? Look, the who isn't important here - what's important is this is an update that tells a story ripped straight out of an '80s action flick, and looks to be full of the wild and over-the-top humor GTA is known for.

As if helping a wild-eyed moneymonger (who is definitely not modeled after Elon Musk) with a smooth-talking AI wasn't enough, you've got ballistic missile launchers, bomber jets, nuclear submarines, personal jetpacks, and cars modeled after Back to the Future's DeLorean that can both fly and turn into mini-subs for underwater adventures. It looks absolutely bananas, and I mean that in the very best way.

I'll be honest: GTA Online (and the series in general) has been a bit too serious for my tastes for awhile now. But The Doomsday Heist might just convince me to log in and fight to prevent Armageddon. So go buy up a stockpile of canned foods and weapons, because Doomsday comes December 12.