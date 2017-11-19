Grab an Xbox One S, Rocket League and FIFA 18 for £199.99 in this early Black Friday deal

If you've been waiting for all the Black Friday deals to invest in a new console, Amazon has already begun it's serious discounts a whole five days before the big day. To tempt you early, the online retailer has reduced the price of Xbox One S console bundles to £199.99 and is even throwing in a free copy of FIFA 18 or Star Wars Battlefront 2. Full deal details are below. If these don't float your bargain boat, check out the rest of our early Black Friday gaming deals.

Xbox One S bundle: Grab an Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 3 with the brilliant Hot Wheels DLC and a copy of Star Wars Battlefront 2 for an incredible £199.99 from Amazon UK.

Amazon also has a Middle Earth Shadow of War bundle with Star Wars Battlefront for only £199.99 so there's a serious amount of choice in bundles already for under £200. If you're looking for more bargains. We'll keep you updated on all the best deals leading up to the big day and on Black Friday itself.

