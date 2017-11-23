Grab a Steam Link and PC gaming freedom for just $5

The Steam Link is a magic little box that lets you play your PC games on any TV in your home, and it's on sale right now for an insane $5 at GameStop. That's gaming freedom for less than a Big Mac Meal.

The Steam Link comes straight from the PC gaming overlords at Valve so promises 1080p looks and 60fps performance. Here's what Valve has to say about it: "Play your Steam games on any TV in the house with Steam Link. Setup is easy. Just connect your Steam Link to your TV and home network, where it will automatically discover any computer running Steam. Then grab a controller and play your collection of games from the comfort of your couch."

