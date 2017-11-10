Give thanks for the first official Deadpool 2 poster (can you spot the Stan Lee cameo?)

Deadpool 2 is already known for its weird and wonderful online reveals. There was that obscure Domino picture, and the first Easter egg from the movie. But how about this: the first official Deadpool 2 poster is a play on, you guessed it, a 1940s Thanksgiving painting. Well, maybe you didn’t guess that. But, hey, there’s something more familiar: a Stan Lee cameo – because of course there is.

As revealed on Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram page, the poster brings together the main cast for a Thanksgiving feast. Deadpool is on turkey duty (just think of the groan-worthy stuffing jokes); Josh Brolin’s Cable is awkwardly standing behind him. He’s probably cranky after cooking all day.

I cooked this entire turkey using only a Zippo lighter. A photo posted by @vancityreynolds on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Elsewhere, the gang’s all here, and taking their cues from Norman Rockwell painting Freedom from Want (don’t say you never learn anything here at GamesRadar+!). There’s Domino, Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Vanessa, Dopinder, Weasel and, yes, Blind Al. Stan Lee is just out of frame, in his very own portrait.

If you thought that poster was weird, you ain’t seen nothing yet: There’s a Deadpool edition of Good Housekeeping magazine, unfortunately not available in all good stores. Good news: Now with 100% more testicle jokes. And check out that Christmassy apron! Very festive.

My secret to a proper stuffing? Gentle hands, heavy eye contact, and bundles of thyme. #DeadHouseKeeping #Deadpool A photo posted by @vancityreynolds on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:37am PST

Image: Ryan Reynolds/Fox