Get up to 35% off SFX magazine with this massive Christmas subscription offer

Struggling to come up with a decent new year’s resolution for 2018? How about becoming an annual subscriber to the best sci-fi, fantasy, and horror magazine out there, with this bargain of deal for our sister publication SFX magazine?

For as little as £10.35, you can save up to 35% on a spanking new subscription to SFX magazine, either as a treat for yourself or a gift for that special someone. That’s 13 copies of the leading publication per year, each one delivered straight to your door at a discounted rate from the full RRP.

SFX magazine: Subscribe from £10.55, and save up to 35% on a subscription to SFX magazine now.

Every issue of SFX is brimming with exclusive coverage on the genre entertainment you’re dying to hear about; from the latest in blockbuster cinema to the next binge-worthy Netflix show on the horizon. With its authoritative opinion, behind-the-scenes access, and year-round coverage, SFX makes sure you won’t be missing out on a single thing in the world of the geek community.

December’s issue takes a trip to that galaxy far, far away with a Star Wars: The Last Jedi exclusive, featuring interviews with Mark Hamill and Kelly Marie Tran, not to mention our expert guide on becoming the Jedi master you always knew you could be.

SFX subscribers also receive their own exclusive collector’s cover for every issue, which won't be found on any store shelves, but are instead delivered direct to your home each month without fail.

Need I say any more? Make Christmas an extra special one this year, and get in on this amazing SFX subscription offer while it still lasts.