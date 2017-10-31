Get jack-o'-lantern jealous with the 10 hottest pumpkins of Halloween 2017

Carving an over-sized orange squash into a face sounds simple enough, until you realize all you have in the house is a butter knife and your art skills are somewhere around the level of a pug that's walked through a puddle of paint. That's what makes these ten edible masterpieces so damn impressive.

Stranger Things

Destiny

Got our pumpkins done up for our “Festival of the Lost” @DestinyTheGame #Destiny2 #destiny #HappyHalloween #pumpkin pic.twitter.com/5ddFZXOI2rOctober 31, 2017

Overwatch

My family still has no idea what overwatch is... but here’s my Reaper pumpkin head! @PlayOverwatch pic.twitter.com/oiXrQFXEQcOctober 29, 2017

Game Of Thrones

My attempt at a pumpkin carving this year of The Night King. Spent way too long hunting down blue lights for this. 🎃😂 #halloween #pumpkin pic.twitter.com/fhHJ4Lrl0eOctober 31, 2017

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Good effort from the other half on this year's pumpkin! 🎃 #Halloween #pumpkincarving pic.twitter.com/A4pGOE15wmOctober 31, 2017

Animal Crossing

My design class had a pumpkin carving assignment. The theme was "evil". Presented without comment. pic.twitter.com/xppjxnXQf3October 31, 2017

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Happy Halloween Marvel fans! #Thanos makes for one villainous @ManiacPumpkins jack-o-lantern. Tweet us your Marvel-themed pumpkin creations! pic.twitter.com/XSiaTgmgdUOctober 31, 2017

X-Files

I Still Want to Believe! My #XFiles pumpkin! pic.twitter.com/60zv7dFbEhOctober 30, 2017

Super Metroid

When I don't design games I like to carve the occasional pumpkin. Here's this year's one, based on my favorite in the series. #metroid pic.twitter.com/AGr41xk4DbOctober 30, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BERRAK BRRAKK! Pumpkin № 1 for 2017 goes out to my kids and their love of Star Wars pic.twitter.com/J9HNHs16YmOctober 31, 2017

Sure, your kids are openly sobbing because you got mad trying to carving them a Mario who looks more like the Elephant Man, but help is at hand. Below is a list of best places to grab official stencils to make your own Halloween masterpiece.

Nintendo Mari-o’-lantern stencil

Overwatch Halloween Terror stencils

Pokemon Pumpkin Patterns

The Walking Dead stencils

Official Star Wars pumpkin stencils

If you already have a pumpkin that deserves a place on our list then let us know on Twitter, just @ us with a snap of your design. Who knows, pumpkin-based fame could be just a tweet away.