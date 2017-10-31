Popular

Get jack-o'-lantern jealous with the 10 hottest pumpkins of Halloween 2017

Carving an over-sized orange squash into a face sounds simple enough, until you realize all you have in the house is a butter knife and your art skills are somewhere around the level of a pug that's walked through a puddle of paint. That's what makes these ten edible masterpieces so damn impressive. 

Stranger Things

Destiny

Overwatch

Game Of Thrones

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Animal Crossing

Guardians Of The Galaxy

X-Files 

Super Metroid

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sure, your kids are openly sobbing because you got mad trying to carving them a Mario who looks more like the Elephant Man, but help is at hand. Below is a list of best places to grab official stencils to make your own Halloween masterpiece. 

Nintendo Mari-o’-lantern stencil
Overwatch Halloween Terror stencils
Pokemon Pumpkin Patterns
The Walking Dead stencils
Official Star Wars pumpkin stencils

If you already have a pumpkin that deserves a place on our list then let us know on Twitter, just @ us with a snap of your design. Who knows, pumpkin-based fame could be just a tweet away. 